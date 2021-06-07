Kentucky man allegedly held woman captive for nearly 17 hours

MIDDLEBORO, Ky. (WATE) – A man is behind bars in Bell County, Kentucky after officers say he terrorized a woman with a knife and held her captive in a car.

Officials say 41-year-old Brian Brown held a woman captive for nearly 17 hours in a vehicle behind an apartment complex in Middlesboro from Friday night until Saturday afternoon. Brown allegedly restrained the woman and threatened to cut and stab her in the face.

Police were called after someone saw Brown threatening the woman with a knife.

Brown faces several charges, including kidnapping, drug possession and carrying a concealed weapon.