Kentucky man charged with attempted murder of a police officer after armed standoff

A Kentucky man was taken into custody and charged with attempted murder of a police officer after an armed standoff early Monday.

Charles E. Lawson, 53, was charged with first-degree attempted murder of a police officer, first-degree assault and wanton endangerment after he fired at state troopers and Bell County Sheriff’s deputies who had responded to a report of shots fired in the Cary community of Bell County.

Just after midnight, Kentucky State Police Post 10 responded to a call for assistance from the Bell County Sheriff’s Office in reference to reported shots fired on Bill Goat Road.

Once troopers and deputies arrived on the scene, they discovered Lawson had allegedly shot into a nearby residence and had also allegedly started a structure fire at or near his residence.

The KSP Special Response Team was activated and responded to the scene. After an hourslong standoff, the KSP Special Response Team approached the residence and took Lawson into custody.

Lawson is currently being held at the Bell County Detention Center.

The investigation at the scene is ongoing. This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.