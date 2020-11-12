Kentucky O-line coach John Schlarman dies of cancer at 45

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky offensive line coach John Schlarman has died after a two-year fight with cancer.

The school announced Schlarman’s death from bile duct cancer in a news release Thursday. He was diagnosed in the summer of 2018 but continued to coach throughout treatment.

Schlarman was most recently on the sideline for Kentucky’s 34-7 upset at Tennessee on Oct. 17 and received a game ball from head coach Mark Stoops. Schlarman was an original member of Stoops’ staff in 2013 and helped build Kentucky into a program that has recorded four consecutive winning seasons.

He was a four-year starter with the Wildcats from 1994-97 and earned first team All-SEC honors as a senior. John Schlarman was 45.