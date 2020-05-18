Kentucky Police investigating possible child abduction

PINE KNOT, Ky. (WATE) – Kentucky State Police is investigating a possible child abduction that occurred in McCreary County on Sunday.
An initial investigation indicated 30-year-old Briana Ylisa Giovannini of Las Vegas, Nevada unlawfully took her non-custodial son, 9-year-old Silas Fallen, from his McCreary County home just before noon Sunday.
They were last seen leaving the residence in a beige van.
Fallen is described as a white male, 4’4” tall, weighing 60 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with any information about this investigation is urged to contact KSP Post 11 at 606-878-6622.
