Kentucky Police investigating possible child abduction

Silas Fallen , 9, was last seen leaving his McCreary County home around 11:30 a.m. Sunday. Source: Kentucky State Police

PINE KNOT, Ky. (WATE) – Kentucky State Police is investigating a possible child abduction that occurred in McCreary County on Sunday.

An initial investigation indicated 30-year-old Briana Ylisa Giovannini of Las Vegas, Nevada unlawfully took her non-custodial son, 9-year-old Silas Fallen, from his McCreary County home just before noon Sunday.

They were last seen leaving the residence in a beige van.

Fallen is described as a white male, 4’4” tall, weighing 60 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information about this investigation is urged to contact KSP Post 11 at 606-878-6622.