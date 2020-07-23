Kentucky police pursuit ends when suspect stops at detention center, tries to flee on foot

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WATE) – Police in Kentucky didn’t have to go far to book a stolen vehicle suspect into custody after he stopped at a local detention center and attempted to flee on foot.

Scott Inman, 33, of Knoxville, is facing multiple charges including receiving stolen property, driving under the influence, evading police, reckless driving and criminal mischief after leading Kentucky authorities on a police pursuit early Wednesday morning.

Whitley County dispatch was notified of a stolen vehicle pursuit out of Tennessee traveling towards the Kentucky state line around 3 a.m. Wednesday. After an unsuccessful attempt to stop the vehicle, spike strips were deployed to damage the vehicle’s tires to force a stop.

After driving through the spike strip, Inman inadvertently turned down the road leading to the Whitley County Detention Facility. Inman stopped near the detention facility and attempted to flee on foot before being apprehended.

Inman was lodged at the Whitley County Detention Center and charged with