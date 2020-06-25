Kentucky Police searching for missing Harlan County teen

SMITH, Ky. (WATE) – Kentucky State Police are asking for your help as they search for a missing Harlan County teen.

14-year-old Shayla Zunda was last seen walking away from her home in the Smith community of Harlan County on Highway 987 heading towards Martin’s Fork Lake around 8 p.m. Wednesday

Zunda is described as 5’7” tall and weighing around 146 pounds with red hair and hazel eyes.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you’re asked to call Kentucky State Police at 606-573-3131.