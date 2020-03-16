Kentucky reports first death from new coronavirus

FILE – In this Nov. 14, 2019, file photo, Kentucky Gov.-elect Andy Beshear, left, and Lt. Gov.-elect Jacqueline Coleman speak with reporters following the concession of incumbent Gov. Matt Bevin in Frankfort, Ky. It’s a role that seems scripted for Coleman, as an educator transitioning to the job as a “full partner” in a Democratic administration that vows to make public education a top priority. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky has reported its first death from the new coronavirus.

Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday that the 66-year-old Bourbon County man who died had other health conditions.

He offered his sympathy to the man’s family and friends. Beshear said during the weekend that the patient was in “bad shape” and not expected to recover.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough.

For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus.