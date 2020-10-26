Kentucky sets weekly record for coronavirus cases

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says the state has shattered a weekly record for the number of positive coronavirus cases.

The 9,335 confirmed cases in the past week broke the mark during the pandemic of 7,675 set during the week of Oct. 5 through 11. In addition, at least 1,462 cases were reported Sunday, a record for that day of the week.

Beshear says he plans to make recommendations soon for counties that have 25 or more average daily cases per 100,000 residents.  

At least 1,407 people have died in Kentucky from the virus, including three deaths reported Sunday.

CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Biden slams Trump for 'knowingly' lying on COVID

McEnany: Trump 'never lied' to the public on COVID

Trump bemoans virus restrictions in North Carolina

University of Tennessee relocating Massey Hall residents to make room for COVID-19 self-isolation cases

Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports 100 new cases, 157 new inactive cases

Knox County Health Dept. says plan in place for vaccine distribution

UT Chancellor: Some dodging COVID-19 precautions

Two Tennessee women participating in a COVID-19 vaccine study

Tennessee teachers asking for more safety measures

State launching COVID-19 schools dashboard

Knox County Health Dept.: Numbers reflect new timeframe for inactive cases

Clinton High School cancels next 2 weeks of games due to virus

UT chancellor: Fraternities trying to avoid COVID-19 precautions

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter

WATE 6 Storm Weather School