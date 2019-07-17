Kentucky sheriff’s deputy in critical condition after shooting

A McCreary County, Kentucky sheriff’s deputy is in critical condition Wednesday after he was shot while responding to a domestic dispute call.

Investigators say the deputy was shot around 8 p.m. Tuesday along Lick Creek Road while approaching 48-year old Mark Dungan, of Science Hill, sitting in a vehicle outside a home. Dungan fired several shots at the deputy, hitting him at least once.

The suspect then tried to get away in the car, only to hit a constable’s car head-on.

The deputy was airlifted to the University of Tennessee Medical Center. As of Wednesday morning, he’s listed in critical condition.

We're still waiting to learn the identity of that deputy.