Kentucky State Police arrest man on rape, kidnapping charges

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WATE) – A man in Knox county, Kentucky is facing charges this morning after allegedly kidnapping a 12-year-old girl and sexually assaulting her.

Kentucky State Police say Benny Hammons allegedly approached a girl riding her bicycle on Whitesburg Hollow Road on Saturday.

Hammons asked the child to drive his vehicle and put her bike in it.

The alleged sexual assault took place while the girl was driving the vehicle. Police say at some point the 12-year-old saw an officer on patrol and tried to turn the vehicle toward him.

Hammons then grabbed the wheel, forcing the vehicle off the road and into a ditch.

Hammons was taken into custody and charged with first-degree rape, wanton endangerment and kidnapping a minor.