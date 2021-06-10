Kentucky State Police searching for missing man last seen May 5

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WATE) – Kentucky State Police need your help finding a missing Laurel County man.

Charles Smith has been missing since May 17. He was last seen at his home in London on May 5. Police say Smith’s girlfriend told investigators he took off walking and never returned and she hasn’t heard from him since.

Smith is described as a white male 5’5’’ tall, roughly 175 pounds, with brown hair shoulder length hair. He was last seen wearing a green shirt, jeans, and camouflaged boots.

Anyone with any information on Mr. Smith is urged to contact Kentucky State Police Post 11, London at 606-878-6622 or 1-800-222-5555.