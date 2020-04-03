Kentucky to release some inmates in response to coronavirus

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear’s administration says Kentucky will release nearly 200 prisons in response to the coronavirus crisis.
J. Michael Brown says the governor signed an order to shorten the sentences of 186 inmates determined to be more susceptible to contracting the virus. Brown is secretary of Beshear’s executive cabinet. Beshear says the inmates were convicted of non-violent offenses.
Brown says the prisoners will be screened to ensure they’re not showing symptoms of the virus before their release.
The governor also recommended that school closings continue until early May.
Beshear reported 100 new coronavirus cases statewide and 11 more virus-related deaths.
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: State case count grows; closures expand
- CHART: Tennessee Department of Health’s count of coronavirus cases by day in state
- List: COVID-19 assessment sites in East Tennessee
- Navy fires captain who sought help for virus-stricken ship
- Coronavirus: Gov. Lee cites Knoxville Expo Center as possible auxiliary hospital site
- Disney announces furloughs for non-essential employees across company
- Coronavirus: Knox County Clerk to offer services by appointment only starting April 3
- TWRA: Spring turkey season will open as scheduled
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: TVA expands recreation closures indefinitely
- Coronavirus: Habitat for Humanity continues mission, careful to adhere to guidelines amid COVID-19 pandemic
- Deroyal dealing with ‘bittersweet boom in business,’ making masks and face shields
- Cardboard cutouts pose as guests for wedding amid COVID-19
- ‘Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear’ evening update – April 2, 2020
- Congress mulls more aid in face of record unemployment
- ‘I’m trying to stay positive’: Knoxville family-run pizzeria feels COVID-19 impacts