Kentucky women’s coach Mitchell retires after 13 seasons

Kentucky women’s basketball coach Matthew Mitchell announced his retirement Thursday, effective immediately. Associate coach Kyra Elzy will serve as interim head coach. The 49-year-old Mitchell, 303-133 in 13 seasons at Kentucky and 333-162 overall, cited “an eventful offseason” with an head injury and subsequent brain surgery in a release Thursday night. He said he did not feel he could give the job what it requires with the season about to start later this month.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) – Kentucky women’s basketball coach Matthew Mitchell announced his retirement Thursday, effective immediately.

Associate coach Kyra Elzy will serve as interim head coach.

The 49-year-old Mitchell, 303-133 in 13 seasons at Kentucky and 333-162 overall, cited “an eventful offseason” with an head injury and subsequent brain surgery in a release Thursday night.

He said he did not feel he could give the job what it requires with the season about to start later this month.

Elzy was a four-year letterwinner for the Lady Vols under Hall of Fame coach Pat Summitt. She appeared in 126 games for the Lady Vols and won the two National Championships in 1997 and 1998. She was named the Holly Warlick Defensive Player of the Year in 1997 and received the Unsung Hero Award in 1998.

Elzy was a member of the Lady Vols coaching staff from 2012-2016 before joining the University of Kentucky as an associate head coach.