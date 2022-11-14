KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A middle school student has died following a house fire in Bell County, Kentucky. According to WRIL, the Middlesboro Fire and Police Departments were called to a home on Ironwood Road Sunday.

The home was found engulfed in flames. Officers say five of the six family members that were in the home were able to escape with minor injuries, but 10-year-old Mark Smolick was unable to get out. Smolick was a student at Middlesboro Middle School. The school superintendent says counselors and social workers will be available at the school Monday for anyone who needs it.

The police department is asking people to respect the privacy of the family “during this very difficult and tragic time”. For those who would like to help the family, donations are being accepted for them at Shiloh Church according to WRIL. For more information on giving, you are asked to contact Pastor David King.

MPD shared that the Middlesboro Fire EMS, Bell County Sheriff’s Deputy Major Edwards and Chaplain Rick Dorton, Bell County Coroner’s Office, Middlesboro ARH Emergency Room employees, Middlesboro Independent School District Social Worker Leah Jones, Kentucky Utilities, and Pastor David King offered help during this incident. A special thank you was extended by the department to Steve Mars for offering the family a hotel room until another arrangement can be made.