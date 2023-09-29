LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WATE) — A 13-year-old boy has been charged with murder in relation to the death of a Kentucky boy, which happened in July, according to a release from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office.

Friday, the sheriff’s office said the teen was detained on Thursday around 5:19 p.m. after he was charged with murder in relation to the other boy’s death.

On July 25, a 12-year-old boy was injured when a weapon discharged in a bedroom of a residence about three miles south of London, Ky.

The boy died a short time later at an area hospital, according to law enforcement.

The release said the 13-year-old was taken and is detained at a juvenile detention facility, and court proceedings are underway.