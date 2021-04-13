15-year-old arrested following threat at Harlan Co. High School in Kentucky

HARLAN, Ky. (WATE) — Harlan County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 15-year-old student after they reportedly made a threat at Harlan County High School.
Deputies responded after school officials reported the threat was made by a student on Tuesday.
After investigating, the student was arrested and charged with terroristic threatening second degree, which is a Class D felony.
The sheriff’s office reports this case remains under investigation.
“The Sheriff’s Office takes these complaints seriously and is working closely with school officials to handle this complaint. The safety of our children is our highest priority and all possible actions will be taken to ensure their safety. The Sheriff’s Office will continue to work closely with school officials to ensure safety and security at schools.”Harlan County Sheriff’s Office