TRIGG COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) — Multiple casualties were reported after two Fort Campbell Black Hawk helicopters crashed in Kentucky Wednesday night.

Two 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) helicopters crashed at approximately 10 p.m. Wednesday in Trigg County, Kentucky, near Highway 68, according to Nondice Thurman, Media Relations Officer for Fort Campbell.

The aircraft were two HH-60 Black Hawk helicopters. Crewmembers were flying the helicopters during a routine training mission when an “incident” occurred.

According to a tweet from the 101st Airborne Division, the accident has resulted in several “casualties.”

In a press release from Fort Campbell, officials said, “The command is currently focused on caring for the servicemembers and their families.”

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear tweeted late Wednesday night “fatalities are expected” in connection with the crash.

Kentucky State Police are currently working with Fort Campbell officials, Kentucky Emergency Management, and local officials at the scene. They currently have a roadblock set up near the crash site.

According to police, the debris field is sizable. Troopers and other first responders have had to secure a large area for the search.

There is no word on exactly what led up to the crash. The incident is under investigation.

HH-60 Black Hawk Helicopters

According to the USAASC, the HH-60 Black Hawk is a utility tactical transport helicopter for the Army. “It provides air assault, general support, aeromedical evacuation, command and control, and special operations support to combat, stability and support operations.”