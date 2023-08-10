LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WATE) — A two year old boy is dead after an accidental shooting in Laurel County, Kentucky on Wednesday, according to a release from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened a little before 9 p.m., the release says, and responding officers performed first aid on the boy until EMS arrived.

He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office conducted the death investigation and their preliminary investigation determined the toddler “accidentally shot himself” in the abdomen with a pistol. The sheriff’s office says the investigation is ongoing under case officer Detective Taylor McDaniel.

Laurel Sheriff’s investigators, London City Police, Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County, Keavy Fire and Rescue, London Laurel Rescue Squad, and the Laurel County Coroner’s Office assisted at the scene and on the investigation, the sheriff’s office said.