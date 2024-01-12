LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WJHL) — Multiple children were sent to the hospital after a school bus and a coal truck collided on a narrow road in Letcher County, Kentucky.

The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. Friday on KY-932 in the Flat Gap community.

(Photo: WJHL)

Letcher County Public Schools said 22 students and the driver were treated and released from Whitesburg ARH Hospital and one student was transferred for further treatment.

“We are very thankful and appreciative of our first responders and the staff at WARH,” the school system said in a statement. “Please keep our students, the driver, and their families in your thoughts and prayers.”

A Kentucky state trooper at the scene previously said 20 students and the driver were taken to the hospital.

The collision caused the bus to go down an embankment and come to rest on its side in a creek.

It took hours for crews to remove the bus and reopen the road.

Gayheart said the narrowness of the road was likely a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

Letcher County students were dismissed early on Friday due to power outages and high winds.