LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Four people have been arrested in connection to a string of business burglaries and ATM thefts in southeastern Kentucky.

Dave Smith and BJ Hubbard were arrested on Wednesday as a result of a joint investigation from the Barbourville, Corbin and Williamsburg police departments.

Police have also arrested Shannon Davidson and Kody Davidson.

Detectives said 14 burglary cases were closed as a result of the investigation. The group faces multiple charges including criminal mischief, burglary and theft by unlawful taking.

Over the weekend business in Whitley County, including Xpress Mart, were hit by ATM thefts.

The Corbin Police Department said collection of law enforcement agencies investigating the burglaries are expecting to make more arrests and charges in relation to the crimes.