FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (WKRN) — Five service members from the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment (SOAR) based in Fort Campbell reportedly lost their lives when a military aircraft crashed into the eastern Mediterranean Sea Friday evening.

According to the U.S. European Command (EUCOM), the aircraft “suffered a mishap” during a routine air refueling mission that was part of military training. The aircraft crashed into the sea, killing all five service members on board.

EUCOM said search and rescue efforts started immediately after the crash, even using nearby U.S. military aircraft and ships.

Officials did not share any additional details about the type of aircraft involved in the crash, the military service to which it belonged, the exact location or timing of the incident, or the service members who died.

“Out of respect for the affected families, and in accordance with Department of Defense policy, the identities of the crewmembers are being withheld until 24 hours after next of kin notifications have been completed,” EUCOM said in a press release on Sunday, Nov. 12.

However, State Rep. Ronnie Glynn (D-Clarksville) posted the following statement on Facebook Sunday night:

Earlier this afternoon my office received word of the passing of five service members that took place over the Eastern Mediterranean Sea. I am deeply saddened to hear about the loss of these brave service members who were apart of Ft. Campbells Special Operations Aviation Regiment. It is not lost on me that this unfortunate accident took place on Veterans Day to honor those who have served. I am praying for the families of our service members. This loss is felt not only in our community, but also around the world. State Rep. Ronnie Glynn, District 67

The City of Hopkinsville also shared a statement from the mayor on social media:

On behalf of the City of Hopkinsville, I extend my deepest condolences to the families of the five Army Special Operations service members lost during a training accident in the Mediterranean Sea this Veterans Day weekend. Let it serve as a reminder to us all of the sacrifice these soldiers and their families continue to make for our freedom. All flags on city-government properties will be flown at half-staff. Hopkinsville Mayor James R. Knight

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the fallen,” EUCOM said, adding that the crash is currently under investigation.

Fort Campbell has yet to post anything about the deadly crash.

No additional details have been released about the incident.

According to The Hill, the Pentagon has moved additional American forces to the Middle East following Hamas militants’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel. The U.S. military reportedly deployed the USS Gerald R. Ford strike group to the eastern Mediterranean and the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower strike group to the Persian Gulf.