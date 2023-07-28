MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WATE) — Two people are facing numerous counts of animal cruelty charges after police found 77 animals at a home searched following tips of animal cruelty, according to media partner WRIL.

The case was reported by WRIL earlier this week, and they said Middlesboro Police executed a search warrant at a residence on Lothbury Avenue with the assistance of Bell County Animal Control and Commonwealth Attorney Chris Douglas.

During their search, officers found dogs with different stages of mange in knee high grass in the yard, a set of dogs in a pen covered with urine and fecal matter. According to WRIL, the dogs’ water was in buckets and had block mold on top.

WATE’s media partner said inside the home, dozens of dogs were found in cages stacked on top of each other in a manner that left the animals defecating on the animals below them, and in another building, more dogs were found with matted hair and mange so bad that they could not stand.

The Friends of Bell County Animal Shelter said the Middlesboro Police Department and others shut down a “terrible puppy mill” and shared photos of dozens of dogs and 11 rabbits. The organization said it was assisting the Bell County Animal Shelter in finding shelters to take in the animals.

(Friends of the Bell County Animal Shelter)

(WRIL)

In total, 77 animals were taken from the home including a cat, 13 rabbits, and 63 dogs, WRIL said, adding that nine dogs had to be euthanized immediately.

Woodrow Wyatt and Althea Wyatt, who the home belongs to, were charged with 77 counts of animal cruelty, WRIL reported, and they are expected in Bell County District Court on September 29.

The Friends of the Bell County Animal Shelter reported that P.E.T Sake and Noah’s Ark took in 37 dogs, and Kentucky Paws of London took in 11 rabbits, and six dogs. They also plan to return for more dogs. For anyone wishing to help the Bell County Animal Shelter, the organization said its biggest need currently is dog food. Donations can be dropped off right inside the gate.