‘Action is unpopular, but inaction is deadly’: Kentucky Gov. Beshear announces new COVID-19 restrictions

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear holds up a face mask while speaking about the novel coronavirus during a news conference at the state Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., Sunday, April 26, 2020. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDKY) – Gov. Andy Beshear has announced new restrictions for the state of Kentucky as COVID-19 cases are on the rise.

According to our sister station WDKY in Lexington, Gov. Beshear reported 2,753 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 144,753 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 9.13 percent positivity rate. Of Wednesday’s new cases, 292 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 15 reported COVID-19 related deaths on Wednesday. The state death total is now 1,712. One of those deaths include a 15-year-old girl that did have “significant pre-existing conditions,” the governor says. But she is the first student to die of COVID complications.

As of Wednesday, 1,553 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 359 are in the ICU, and 176 are on ventilators. At least 25,058 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

The governor announced several steps that will go from 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 2, through Sunday, Dec. 13.