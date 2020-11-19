‘Action is unpopular, but inaction is deadly’: Kentucky Gov. Beshear announces new COVID-19 restrictions

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDKY) – Gov. Andy Beshear has announced new restrictions for the state of Kentucky as COVID-19 cases are on the rise.
According to our sister station WDKY in Lexington, Gov. Beshear reported 2,753 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 144,753 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 9.13 percent positivity rate. Of Wednesday’s new cases, 292 are in kids 18 or younger.
There were 15 reported COVID-19 related deaths on Wednesday. The state death total is now 1,712. One of those deaths include a 15-year-old girl that did have “significant pre-existing conditions,” the governor says. But she is the first student to die of COVID complications.
As of Wednesday, 1,553 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 359 are in the ICU, and 176 are on ventilators. At least 25,058 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.
The governor announced several steps that will go from 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 2, through Sunday, Dec. 13.
- Limiting private indoor gatherings to just your household, plus one other household and must not exceed eight people.
- Limiting attendance at venue spaces, including weddings and funerals, to a maximum of 25 people.
- Bars and restaurants will be closed for indoor service during that time. The governor announced the launch of a $40 million fund to assist restaurants and bars impacted by the closure of indoor dining. Entities that qualify will receive $10,000 to use for various costs. Businesses will be able to apply online.
- Gov. Beshear says gyms will be limited to 33% capacity, you must wear a mask, and group classes will be prohibited.
- Professional services and business offices should allow employees to work from home.
- The governor says all public and private schools are to cease in-person instruction beginning Nov. 23. Middle and high schools will remain in remote instruction until Jan 4., while elementary schools may reopen on Dec. 7 if their county is not in the red zone.
LATEST STORIES
- State reviewing Tennessee Education Assoc. letter to Gov. Lee calling for more protections in classrooms
- Knox County Mayor Jacobs loses free-throw contest, brings awareness to diabetes
- U.S. surpasses 250,000 deaths from COVID-19 as infections surge
- Lawmakers look toward distribution as Pfizer, Moderna announce COVID-19 vaccine results
- Jackson Hewitt holding its second national hiring event