‘Action is unpopular, but inaction is deadly’: Kentucky Gov. Beshear announces new COVID-19 restrictions

Kentucky

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear holds up a face mask while speaking about the novel coronavirus during a news conference at the state Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., Sunday, April 26, 2020. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDKY) – Gov. Andy Beshear has announced new restrictions for the state of Kentucky as COVID-19 cases are on the rise.

According to our sister station WDKY in Lexington, Gov. Beshear reported 2,753 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 144,753 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 9.13 percent positivity rate. Of Wednesday’s new cases, 292 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 15 reported COVID-19 related deaths on Wednesday. The state death total is now 1,712. One of those deaths include a 15-year-old girl that did have “significant pre-existing conditions,” the governor says. But she is the first student to die of COVID complications.

As of Wednesday, 1,553 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 359 are in the ICU, and 176 are on ventilators. At least 25,058 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

The governor announced several steps that will go from 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 2, through Sunday, Dec. 13.

  1. Limiting private indoor gatherings to just your household, plus one other household and must not exceed eight people.
  2. Limiting attendance at venue spaces, including weddings and funerals, to a maximum of 25 people.
  3. Bars and restaurants will be closed for indoor service during that time. The governor announced the launch of a $40 million fund to assist restaurants and bars impacted by the closure of indoor dining. Entities that qualify will receive $10,000 to use for various costs. Businesses will be able to apply online.
  4. Gov. Beshear says gyms will be limited to 33% capacity, you must wear a mask, and group classes will be prohibited.
  5. Professional services and business offices should allow employees to work from home.
  6. The governor says all public and private schools are to cease in-person instruction beginning Nov. 23. Middle and high schools will remain in remote instruction until Jan 4., while elementary schools may reopen on Dec. 7 if their county is not in the red zone.

