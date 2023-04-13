PINEVILLE, Ky. (WATE) — A Bell County man is in custody after a house fire and shooting in Pineville, according to the Bell County Sheriff’s Office.

On April 12 around 7:30 p.m., law enforcement and crews responded to the scene on Joe E. Dell Road after the mother of a Pineville woman called about a man who was on her daughter’s property with a gun and attempting to break into the home.

WRIL reported that the woman was being assaulted and shot at by the man.

Bell County Sheriff said as deputies were responding, the mother called back stating that the man set the woman’s house on fire and fled the scene.

The Bell County Volunteer Fire Department arrived on the scene and worked on extinguishing the fire.

Upon arrival, deputies reported that the man, identified as 48-year-old Kenneth Brock, was arrested while walking in the woods carrying what was believed to be a shotgun.

Brock reportedly had a “no contract” order against him in regard to the female victim, according to WRIL.

The female victim and other family members were able to get out of the home uninjured from the fire, however, she suffered multiple injuries during the assault and was taken to a hospital.

Brock has been charged with first-degree arson, first-degree fleeing or evading arrest, first-degree wanton endangerment, second-degree assault, domestic violence, menacing, first-degree burglary, resisting arrest, second-degree disorderly conduct and alcohol intoxication in a public place.

He has been booked at the Bell County Detention Center.