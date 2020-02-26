Bell County, Kentucky man arrested on drug trafficking charges

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WATE) — A traffic stop led to the arrest of a man in the Arjay community on Tuesday.
Bell County Sheriff’s Department deputies were on patrol around 6:30 p.m. after complaints of heavy drug activity on Arjay Hill involving a particular individual.
Deputies observed a silver Chevrolet Malibu and turned to follow it on Kentucky Route 66. According to the BCSD, the vehicle accelerated, going too fast for road conditions. The deputies initiated a traffic stop on Odel Asher Road and requested a K-9 deputy come to the scene.
The driver of the Malibu, 41-year-old Jeremiah Fleming, had a powder substance in his nose according to the deputies. Fleming admitted to snorting a Loracet pill prior to the traffic stop.
The BCSD K-9 also alerted on the vehicle. A search of the vehicle found a small baggie containing a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine and a separate baggie containing hydrocodone and Xanax pills.
Fleming was arrested and charged with careless driving, driving under the influence, and two counts of first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance. He is being held at the Bell County Detention Center.
