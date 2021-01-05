Bell County, Ky. Sheriff investigating shooting with injury

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WATE) — The sheriff’s department in Bell County, Kentucky is investigating a shooting that left one man injured and the suspect arrested.

According to the Bell County Sheriff’s Department, on Tuesday, Jan. 5, dispatch received a call for shots fired on Highway 221 in the Kettle Island Community with one male individual injured. When responding to the scene, Bell County deputies found the shooting victim had been shot in the arm.

Also responding was Bell County EMS who treated the victim on the scene and prepared him to be transported to Pineville Community Health Center. The victim stated that an individual described as a Black male was going down the road and shot him.

While deputies were still working the scene, Bell County Dispatch called and said that the individual in question was at the Sheriff’s Office to speak to officers about the incident and turn himself in.

The man, identified as 23-year-old Devonterious Williams Grigsby of Flatlick, stated that he went to the Kettle Island area to find a stolen vehicle belonging to his girlfriend’s mother. As he was driving through the area he claims he heard some individuals, one of which was the victim, making racial slurs. Grigsby also stated that one of the individuals had a weapon so he exited his vehicle and began firing shots in their direction, striking the victim.

Grigsby was arrested and booked into the Bell County Detention Center; he’s been charged with assault – 1st degree, and five counts of wanton endangerment due to others in the vicinity of the shots.

The investigation is ongoing.