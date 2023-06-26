BELL COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) — A Bell County man has been charged after he strangled and swung an axe at a pregnant woman, according to authorities.

The Bell County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were dispatched around 11:30 p.m. Saturday to a residence on Old Cross Road for reports of a domestic violence incident.

Upon arrival, deputies said they spoke with the female victim on the scene. According to the citation, she told deputies that Donald Shaver Jr., 55, of Middlesboro, placed his hand around her throat, knocked her backward out of a chair — which caused the back of her head to hit the ground — and strangled her.

Additionally, the woman told authorities that when she was able to break free from Shaver’s grasp, he swung an axe at her stomach while she was 13 weeks pregnant with their child.

Court records stated that when deputies confronted Shaver, they could smell “a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage” coming from his breath.

Shaver was arrested and booked in the Bell County Detention Center, where he is charged with the following:

Second-degree assault (domestic violence)

First-degree strangulation

Attempted murder

First-degree attempted fetal homicide

Public alcohol intoxication

The health status of the victim is unknown at this time.