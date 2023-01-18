PINEVILLE. Ky. (WATE) — A Pineville man is facing charges after police responded to a “domestic dispute” where the victim says he held a machete to her throat, the Bell County Sheriff’s Department reports.

According to the sheriff’s department, officers arrived at a home on Highway 2077 on Wednesday around 1:45 p.m. for a call about a domestic dispute. A spokesperson for the sheriff’s department said John Wayne Girdner, 44, was allegedly seen holding a knife to a female victim’s throat and holding a gun.

John Girdner, 44, of Pineville. (Bell County Sheriff’s Department)

When officers got to the scene, they spotted two small children in the driveway who they say appeared frantic and were pointing to the backyard. As the officers pulled forward, they saw the victim laying on the ground. The sheriff’s department Girdner was on top of her, strangling her with his hands and punching her in the face. According to the sheriff’s department, the deputy tackled Girdner to the ground when he became combative and ignored verbal commands, and a “chemical spray” was also used to place him under arrest.

The victim told deputies that she and Girdner had been arguing all day he had threatened her, held a gun to her head, and held a machete to her throat. Deputies reportedly found a 9MM handgun as well as a machete near where the woman was assaulted.

After Girdner was in custody, deputies say they saw him attempting to hide a small white pouch that contained a bag of crystal-like substance which was believed to be methamphetamine and multiple syringes with residue.

The Bell County Sheriff’s Department said that Girdner was taken to the Bell County Detention Center. He has been charged with endangering the welfare of a minor, first-degree strangulation, tampering with physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance, wanton endangerment, menacing, disorderly conduct, fourth-degree assault, resisting arrest, and buying/possessing drug paraphernalia.