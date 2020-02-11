Bell County man, woman face multiple drug-related charges for third time in 6 months

PINEVILLE, Ky. (WATE) — A man and woman in Bell County are facing drug charges for the third time in six months after sheriff’s deputies observed a plethora of drugs at their home while serving warrants.

Michael Brock, 58, and Goldie Webb, 63, were both charged on Feb. 3 with first-degree possession of oxycodone and hydrocodone, possession of marijuana, and third-degree possession of Alprazolam, and Lyrica.

Brock faces additional charges of first-degree trafficking of more than 8 grams of crystal methamphetamine, promoting contraband, first-degree possession of LSD, an additional count of possession of marijuana, and buying/possessing drug paraphernalia.

On Feb. 3, Bell County Sheriff’s Department deputies served felony criminal complaint warrants at the residence of Brock and Webb in the Frakes community in regard to an earlier seizure of drugs and drug paraphernalia at the residence on Sept. 6.

While serving the warrants, deputies found in plain sight on the living room table, metal spoons, Oxycodone tablets, syringes/needles, three glass pipes containing suspected methamphetamine, a small clear plastic bag containing a gram of suspected crystal methamphetamine, numerous small plastic bags containing suspected marijuana, and eight suspected LSD strips.

Brock said the drugs and drug paraphernalia belonged to him.

After both Brock and Webb were transported to the Bell County Detention Center, Brock was strip-searched due to the belief that he had contraband on him. The search revealed more than 7 grams of crystal methamphetamine concealed on Brock.

Brock and Webb’s most recent troubles stem from a safety checkpoint stop on Aug. 31. when Bell County stopped the two on Kentucky Highway 66. Brock was found to have an outstanding warrant. Webb, a convicted felon, was found in possession of a handgun, possession of more than 7 grams of a substance believed to be methamphetamine and $400 in cash. Both posted bail on their charges.

On Sept. 6, after a thorough investigation involving controlled substances, firearms, stolen ATVs, and cash, deputies executed a search warrant on Brock and Webb’s arrests. Bell County Sheriff’s deputies found drugs including, crystal meth, marijuana, oxycodone, hydrocodone, Alprazolam, Lyrica, drug paraphernalia, ammunition and more than $1,300 in cash.

