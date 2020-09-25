Bell County Sheriff’s Office hires first full-time female road deputy

PINEVILLE, Ky. (WATE) — Marti Messer was sworn in last week and in doing so, became the first full-time female road deputy to work for the Bell County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputy Marti Messer

Deputy Messer was sworn in Sept. 15 by Judge Robert Costanzo. Sheriff Mitchell Williams says that Deputy Messer will play a vital role in the department and fill a role that he has been working to bring to fruition since he was elected.

Marti is a 2012 Bell County High School graduate and attended Southeast Community and Technical College. She will be attending the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice training academy in March.

Deputy Messer says that she felt lead to be a part of the Sheriff’s Department because this is where her hometown is and it is her “dream job.”

Messer will start on the road next week.

