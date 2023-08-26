KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A search is underway for a man after he reportedly fired at Bell County deputies.

According to a release from the Bell County Sheriff’s Office, two deputies were attempting to serve felony warrants Friday night, August 25, on Paul Holland, 47, in the Cary community. The release goes on to say that after contact was made, Holland started shooting at the deputies. They took cover and returned fire. Holland then fled into the tree line. The initial search for him ended around 4 a.m. on Saturday.

(Bell County Sheriff’s Office)

Since then, warrants for Holland have been obtained charging him with two counts of criminal attempt to commit murder – police, one count of first degree wanton endangerment, and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information on Holland’s whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 606-337-6174. Holland is said to be 6′ tall, 210 lbs. with short black hair. The sheriff’s office said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

The sheriff’s office is being helped by the Middlesboro Police Department, the Pineville Police Department, Kentucky State Police and Bell County Volunteer Fire Department.