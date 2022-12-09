MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WATE) — A woman has been arrested by the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch on charges related to child sexual abuse material.

According to KSP, 19-year-old Madison G. Mason of Bell County was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. The investigation by the KSP Electronic Crime Branch began after officers discovered the suspect sharing images of child sexual exploitation online. KSP shared that the equipment used for the crime was seized. It has been taken to KSP’s digital forensic laboratory for examination.

Mason was charged with two counts of possessing or viewing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor under the age of 12. According to KSP, this is a felony that is punishable by five to ten years in prison. She is being held in the Bell County Detention Center. The investigation into this case is ongoing.

The Kentucky Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force is made up of more than 26 local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies. Their mission is to help state and local law enforcement agencies in responding “to cyber enticement and child sexual abuse material investigations.” The support offered by ICAC includes forensic and investigative components, training and technical assistance, victim services, prevention and community education.