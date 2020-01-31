Bell County woman facing elder abuse charges

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WATE) — A woman was arrested this week and is now facing elder abuse and neglect charges.

Seventy-year-old Loraine Hoskins, who had been an elderly man’s live-in caregiver, is accused of writing checks to herself in the name of her employer. She also allegedly filled prescriptions in his name but didn’t supply him.

The Bell County Sheriff’s Department also says Hoskins neglected to clean the home, allowing garbage to pile up and she didn’t buy groceries — this led to the man in her care losing more than 30 pounds due to the alleged neglect.

Hoskins also allegedly allowed the utilities and phone lines to be cut off.

A family member learned of these incidents and forcibly evicted Hoskins and other unauthorized persons living in the home. She was arrested Wednesday, charged with elder abuse and neglect, forgery and theft by deception.

She was booked into the Bell County Detention Center.

