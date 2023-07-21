KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Governor Andy Beshear discussed the recovery efforts in eastern Kentucky ahead of the one-year anniversary of the historic floods. He also discussed the state of emergency in western Kentucky following heavy rainfall.

Here is what was discussed during this week’s Team Kentucky update:

Western Kentucky flooding

The governor’s office says there have not been any requests for state assistance since Beshear declared a state of emergency on Wednesday. Five Kentucky Emergency Management area managers have mobilized to western Kentucky.

The governor reports that as of Thursday morning, 505 homes were without power, down from 19,433 on July 18.

Carlisle, Fulton, Graves, Hickman and Lee counties have declared states of emergency. For more information, click here.

One-year anniversary of eastern Kentucky floods

The governor noted that next week will mark the one-year anniversary of the deadliest floods in Kentucky history. Ahead of the anniversary, the governor highlighted actions his administration took since the floods that killed 45 Kentuckians.

According to a release from the governor’s office, eastern Kentucky has received more than $281 million in federal assistance, including funds from the FEMA Individuals and Households Program, FEMA Public Assistance, and the National Flood Insurance Program. The governor also reports that the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund has raised more than $13.2 million from over 41,500 donors.

“Working together – and living for one another – we’ve weathered this devastating storm. Now, a year later, we see the promise of a brighter future, one with safer homes and communities as well as new investments and opportunities,” said Gov. Beshear. “That’s what the people of Eastern Kentucky deserve, and that’s what my administration will continue to work for every day.”

Economic development

Governor Andy Beshear announced nine Kentucky companies will receive over $1 million in state matching grants to support high-paying jobs and further grow the state’s technology sector.

The governor says the $1,072,404 in grants are part of the commonwealth’s nationally recognized Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer Matching Funds Program. The funds will match, in part, $7.45 million in federal grans the businesses will collectively receive.

The nine companies named are listed below, as well as a brief description provided in a news release from Beshear’s office:

Bioptics Technology LLC in Lexington – Bioptics Technology is developing a noncontact optical brain imager for noninvasive imaging of cerebral blood flow and resting-state functional connectivity across distinct regions of the brain in small animals.

– Bioptics Technology is developing a noncontact optical brain imager for noninvasive imaging of cerebral blood flow and resting-state functional connectivity across distinct regions of the brain in small animals. Faradine Systems in Lexington – Faradine Systems, in partnership with goTenna, seeks to develop a device to serve as a Team Awareness Kit/Tactical Assault Kit meshed networked node.

– Faradine Systems, in partnership with goTenna, seeks to develop a device to serve as a Team Awareness Kit/Tactical Assault Kit meshed networked node. Degranin Therapeutics LLC in Louisville – Degranin Therapeutics is an early-stage Kentucky business formed to translate academic research performed at the University of Louisville into a commercially successful drug that saves lives and reduces healthcare costs.

– Degranin Therapeutics is an early-stage Kentucky business formed to translate academic research performed at the University of Louisville into a commercially successful drug that saves lives and reduces healthcare costs. DesiCorp Inc. in Louisville – DesiCorp is working to help advanced biomanufacturing plans so that in the event of mass contamination cells or large-scale cell death the cell lines or other bioprocesses can be quickly restored to an operational system.

– DesiCorp is working to help advanced biomanufacturing plans so that in the event of mass contamination cells or large-scale cell death the cell lines or other bioprocesses can be quickly restored to an operational system. FetalLife LLC in Louisville – FetalLife is creating a myFetalTronics system for telehealth and usability in an at-home setting for expectant mothers.

– FetalLife is creating a myFetalTronics system for telehealth and usability in an at-home setting for expectant mothers. Hexalayer LLC in Louisville – Hexalayer is focused on the development and commercialization of next-generation, high-performance lithium-ion battery technology.

– Hexalayer is focused on the development and commercialization of next-generation, high-performance lithium-ion battery technology. Pascal Tags Inc. in Louisville – Pascal Tags is focused on continued development and optimization of their chip-less inventory tag.

– Pascal Tags is focused on continued development and optimization of their chip-less inventory tag. PCC Hydrogen Inc. in Louisville – PCC Hydrogen has developed a patented process to produce net negative CO2 green hydrogen by reforming ethanol fuel.

– PCC Hydrogen has developed a patented process to produce net negative CO2 green hydrogen by reforming ethanol fuel. The-Corps locating from California – The-Corps’ TRL 7 Acclimate technology system combats heat stress and heat illness by providing active cooling to the user coupled with hydration that is compatible with donned gear configurations.

“The only way to ensure Kentucky remains at the forefront of innovation is to heavily invest in the resources that these tech companies need to grow,” said Gov. Beshear. “The program provides incredible opportunities for innovative, startup tech companies throughout the commonwealth to succeed and create well-paying jobs. Creating an economy of the future starts with the actions we take today, and I am thrilled to see all that these companies can achieve here in the commonwealth.”

Governor Beshear also emphasized continued growth in Kentucky’s bourbon and spirits industry as Pennyroyal Barrel Co., a bourbon incubator for third-party brands, plans to locate a bourbon-related project in Adair County with an $8.52 million facility, which is expected to create 10 full-time jobs. He also noted a new addition within the state’s healthcare industry as Lunae, the management service organization of Oria Health, plans to establish its corporate headquarters at the Western Kentucky University Innovation Campus, investing $266,000, which is expected to create 33 Kentucky jobs.

Historic General Fund budget surplus and Rainy Day Fund

Governor Beshear announced his administration secured the largest General Fund budget surplus and Rainy Day Fund in state history.

According to the governor’s office, the final accounting records for the spending budget are now complete, bringing the General Fund budget surplus at the end of fiscal year 2023 to more than $1.55 billion. Nearly all of the surplus will go into the commonwealth’s Rainy Day Fund, bringing the fund to a record balance of $3.7 billion, a 2700% increase since the governor took office in 2019.

“We have always talked about building that better Kentucky for our families, and we are doing it. We have a red-hot economy with the most jobs ever filled. We’ve secured record upon record of budget surpluses and the largest Rainy Day Fund ever. We’ve also lowered income and property taxes,” said Gov. Beshear. “My administration is only going to work harder to make sure every corner of the commonwealth shares in this prosperity.”

Governor Beshear also announced an crease of 6,400 jobs filled, bringing the commonwealth to 2,015,600 filled jobs in June, a record number of nearly 60,000 more jobs filled than before the pandemic.

Grants to combat addiction

Beshear announced $7.6 million in awards administered by the Office of Drug Control Policy.

These funds include $3 million to expand treatment and recovery services for pregnant and parenting women while helping to address neonatal abstinence syndrome, $3 million for community mental health centers to increase the availability of and access to addiction services and more than $1.6 million to Eastern Kentucky Concentrated Employment to offer employment and training assistance for job seekers and employers.

Joe Wright tribute

Governor Beshear paid tribute to former state Senator Joe Wright, who passed away earlier this week. Wright served the 5th senate district for four years and held the position of Majority Floor Leader for 12 years.

“Joe always prioritized the people of Kentucky. He fought for transparency, and as so many others have said time and time again, he was a man of his word. Joe will be greatly missed. But his impact will live on through generations of Kentuckians,” said Gov. Beshear. “Britainy and I are praying for Barbara, their children and grandchildren during this difficult time.”

Team Kentucky All-Stars

Mothers Against Drunk Driving honored three KSP troopers earlier this week for their work in combating drunken driving. The three troopers, all from Mayfield, arrested more than 25 impaired drivers in a single year.

On Thursday, Beshear named Trooper Tyler Bloodworth, Trooper Landon Stewart and Trooper Eric West as this week’s Team Kentucky All-Stars.

“Thank you to these three law enforcement officers for going above and beyond in enforcing DUIs. Because of y’all, Kentuckians are safer,” said Gov. Beshear. “So, it is my honor to name you our Team Kentucky All-Stars. Thank you to these three and all of our peace officers across the commonwealth for their work on behalf of Kentuckians. I know you will keep up the good work.”