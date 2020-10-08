Ex-wife and her boyfriend charged in 2018 death of husband in Harlan County

Kentucky

HARLAN, Ky. (WATE) — Two people are facing murder charges for the 2018 death of a Kentucky man.

According to radio station WRIL, Tyler North was last seen June 24, 2018, in Harlan County. A week later North’s truck was found burned in a field, but he was never found.

Kentucky State Police recently arrested North’s ex-wife Lena Michelle (Collette) North, 27, and her boyfriend, Jeremy John Lewis, 35. The two are charged with Tyler’s murder.

Lewis, a former Leslie County Sheriff’s deputy, was indicted in December 2018 for stealing more than $11,000 of equipment from the law enforcement office.

Lena North is being held in the Leslie County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond. Stipulations on Lewis’ detention are unknown at this time.

