Ex-wife and her boyfriend charged in 2018 death of husband in Harlan County

HARLAN, Ky. (WATE) — Two people are facing murder charges for the 2018 death of a Kentucky man.
According to radio station WRIL, Tyler North was last seen June 24, 2018, in Harlan County. A week later North’s truck was found burned in a field, but he was never found.
Kentucky State Police recently arrested North’s ex-wife Lena Michelle (Collette) North, 27, and her boyfriend, Jeremy John Lewis, 35. The two are charged with Tyler’s murder.
Lewis, a former Leslie County Sheriff’s deputy, was indicted in December 2018 for stealing more than $11,000 of equipment from the law enforcement office.
Lena North is being held in the Leslie County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond. Stipulations on Lewis’ detention are unknown at this time.
