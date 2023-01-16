MCCREARY COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) – Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources conservation officers are investigating the poaching of a bull elk in McCreary County.

The department said they found a bull elk carcass on Friday near Middle Ridge Trail in the Beaver Creek Wildlife Management Area.

Elk hunting is prohibited in McCreary County, officials said, and a $2,500 reward has been offered by the Kentucky Elk Guide Association for information leading to a conviction.

According to the department, the 3×3 bull elk was one of 40 translocated to the county in the winter of 2022 to help establish the species where the population had yet to.

If you have information regarding the poaching, you’re asked to contact Kentucky State Police Post 11 in London, Kentucky, or call Kentucky Fish and Wildlife at 1-800-25-ALERT.

You can also submit an anonymous tip also by texting “KFWLAW” and a message to 847411 (tip411) or through the KFWLaw app in the iTunes App Store and Google Play Store.