Claiborne County Sheriff’s Department arrests Middlesboro pastor on child rape, incest charges

NEW TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — A pastor of a church in Middlesboro, Kentucky has been arrested and is facing charges of child rape and incest.

The Claiborne County Sheriff’s Department arrested Frank Noe, 56, of Speedwell, Tennessee, on Monday night, according to radio station WRIL.

Noe has been charged with five counts of child rape and one count of incest. He was booked into the Claiborne County Jail around 8 p.m. Rape of a child is a Class A felony and Incest is a Class C felony.

Noe is a pastor at Bennett’s Fork Baptist Church in Middlesboro.

LATEST STORIES