Claiborne County suspect leads law enforcement across two states in dangerous pursuit

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WATE) — A man is behind bars after leading law enforcement agencies on a pursuit over two states on Thursday leading to a series of charges.

Christopher Powell of New Tazewell, Tennessee, was charged with operating a vehicle under the influence, five counts of wanton endangerment of a police officer, fleeing or evading a police officer, two counts of wanton endangerment, receiving stolen property of more than $10,000, speeding more than 26 mph above the limit, leaving the scene of an accident, fleeing or evading a police officer on foot, resisting arrest, three counts of assaulting a police officer, operating a vehicle on an expired license, disorderly conduct, possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and four counts of disregarding a traffic signal.

Middlesboro Police officers and Cumberland Gap National Historic Park park rangers were notified by dispatch of a pursuit that began when Tennessee law enforcement officials started the pursuit of a possible kidnapping victim that was in possession of a stolen vehicle.

MPD and CGNHP officers proceeded to U.S. Highway 25E to intercept the suspect who was traveling northbound. At one point according to Middlesboro Police, the suspect swerved to hit officers.

The suspect continued north to Pineville, Kentucky, where Kentucky State Police joined the pursuit. The suspect moved into oncoming traffic to avoid officers before an MPD officer pinned the vehicle against a guard rail.

The suspect left on foot and fell down a steep embankment before fighting officers until he was restrained. He was taken to a local hospital where he was treated for his injures and then released to the Bell County Detention Center.

