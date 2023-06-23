BELL COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) — Bell County Deputies are investigating a grave that was unearthed on Thursday.

According to the Bell County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were dispatched to Gibson Cemetary off Kentucky Highway 190 after receiving reports of an unearthed grave.

Evidence suggested two individuals could be responsible for damaging the vault and the coffin. After their investigation, the deputies covered the grave again.

Unearthed grave in Bell County (Bell County Sheriff’s Department) Unearthed grave in Bell County (Bell County Sheriff’s Department)

The sheriff’s department is asking the public for any information that could lead to the arrest of those responsible for the grave digging. Anyone with any information should call the sheriff’s department at (606) 337-3102.