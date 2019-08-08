Community health care facility in Kentucky closing its doors due to lack of funding

PINEVILLE, Ky. (WATE) – Our media partner WRIL is reporting that the Pineville Community Health Care Board would be closing their facility at 7 p.m. Wednesday, August 7.

The closing is due to a lack of funding to operate the facility and pay employees.

The hospital stating that, “The Pineville Community Health Center will no longer be providing Emergency Room services or other services after 7:00 p.m. on August 7, 2019.”

Cura Healthcare, who won the highest bid in recently purchasing the hospital, has until August 16 to make their payment in full.