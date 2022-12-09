FRANKFORT, Ky. (WATE) — Two women across state lines turned their shared tragedy into a way to honor fallen law enforcement officers.

Michelle Pawlowski of Pennsylvania and Brenda Tiffany of Kentucky both lost a law enforcement family member in the line of duty. They connect four years ago searching for a way to honor their family members.

The Pawlowski family created the Fallen Heroes Wreath Program after Philadelphia police officer John Pawlowski, who was killed in the line of duty on February 13, 2009. Michelle was inspired by the national ‘Wreaths Across America’ program.

“I never expected this program to expand as it has,” said Michelle Pawlowski. “Each year, I am touched to see the honor and reverence with which KSP carries it out. It is truly a privilege to be a small part of that.”

Tiffany connected with Michelle after she made a post about the wreaths in a Facebook group for fallen families. Tiffany is the mother of fallen KSP Trooper Cameron Ponder. Since they connected, the two have worked together to make sure a wreath is placed for every KSP fallen officer.

“I am thankful and blessed we are able to continue supporting the fallen wreath program. The wreath is a gift of love, one I hope warms your heart,” said Brenda Tiffany. “It is a visual way to remember our loved ones who have sacrificed all. The holidays have a way of bringing the pain we manage daily to the surface. It comforts me to know we are family and share this journey.”

Since 1948, 37 KSP officers have died in the line of duty. According to the KSP, this is the fourth year the agency received Christmas wreaths.

“During the holiday season, the National Christmas Wreath Program allows us to take a moment to honor those who gave everything to protect the commonwealth,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “My family and I will never forget the officers who dedicated their lives to service.”

To learn more about the Fallen Heroes Wreath Program, visit their website. The KSP also has an online fallen trooper and officer memorial that can be seen here.