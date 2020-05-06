Coronavirus Kentucky: First COVID-19 reported in Harlan County

HARLAN, KY. (WATE) – Harlan County has its first confirmed case of coronavirus — two months after the first case was reported Kentucky, Harlan County Judge Executive Dan Moseley said Wednesday.
Mosely and Harlan County health officials plan a press conference at 1 p.m.
Several Kentucky counties have no reported cases, but the total number of cases in the state is 5,822 with 275 deaths.
