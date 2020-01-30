Crystal meth found on Bell County, Kentucky inmate

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WATE) — An inmate in Bell County, Ky. was found with a form of methamphetamine hidden in a peanut butter jar.

Jalen Marshall, 27, is now facing additional charges and more time on his sentence.

According to the Bell County Sheriff’s Department, officers of the Bell County Forestry Camp were conducting “bed area searches” when they found the jar in Marshall’s locker, which contained 4.5 grams of crystal meth in a plastic bag.

Marshall is now being charged with promoting contraband and trafficking controlled substances, as well as possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to the Northpoint Correctional Facility.

He was serving 10 years after being convicted for a 2013 robbery and marijuana possession. He should be eligible for parole in March.

LATEST STORIES