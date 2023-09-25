MORGANFIELD, Ky. (WEHT) — The republican candidate for Kentucky governor made a visit to the Morganfield Corn Festival on Saturday.

Daniel Cameron took part in the parade and met with voters ahead of this November’s election.

“In my judgment, this is a race about our future, what we’re going to do for our kids and our grandkids to preserve the ideals that have made this country great, whether their faith, family or community,” said Cameron. “I think we need a governor that reflects that and recognizes that.”

Cameron spoke with Eyewitness News about several topics, including his stance on abortion in Kentucky.

“I’ve been very consistent on this. I support the Human Life Protection Act. But if the legislature, as I’ve said repeatedly, if the legislature was to bring a bill for additional exceptions if something changed, and I needed to sign it I would,” said Cameron.

The Human Life Protection Act prohibits abortion in most circumstances.

Cameron is running against democratic Governor Andy Beshear.

Cameron has picked Robby Mills of Henderson as his running mate.

Election day is November 7.