MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WATE) — Heavy rain across region Thursday night led to several roads flooding. One driver in Middlesboro, Kentucky learned firsthand how much flooding there had been after they were stranded.

The Middlesboro Police Department shared Friday morning that the Bell County Rescue Squad rescues a stranded driver who reportedly went around cones and tried to drive through standing water. The department goes on to thank their Dispatcher supervisor Bridgett Sharpe for her professionalism in taking the call.

“Dispatcher Sharpe stayed on the line with the frantic motorist comforting her as water was entering her vehicle until help arrived,” said the department.

Nick Miracle and David Partin with the rescue squad were able to quickly get the driver out of the water and to safety. MPD went on to say that the incident could have turned out differently if it were not for a Save-A-Lot grocery store employee who called the incident in.