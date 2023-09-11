PIKEVILLE, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear spent Friday in Pikeville with a big announcement ready for the Commonwealth.

The governor announced a nearly $7 million investment into eastern Kentucky, and those funds will be going to several different needs in the region.

According to the governor’s office, $571,000 will go toward infrastructure to resurface several roads in need of repair in Pike County.

The governor says $386 million is being invested in expanding broadband high speed internet in eastern Kentucky. Pike County also received more than $2.6 million from Inter Mountain Cabel to help bring high speed internet to nearly 263 unserved homes. Beshear says the goal is to have all areas covered with high speed internet in the next four years.

Nearly $800,000 will go toward tourism projects including ATV trail systems. $300,000 will go toward a project with the Big Sandy Regional Recycling Center, and $765,000 will go toward further developing the Hillbilly ATV trails.

Along with the announcement of these investments, Beshear was also joined by other leaders for a ribbon cutting of the new Lawson Cancer Center expansion and a groundbreaking ceremony for the newly established Project Heart, which is a partnership between Galen College of Nursing and Pikeville Medical Center to offer more opportunities and encourage more people to join the nursing field in eastern Kentucky.

Governor Beshear’s Republican opponent in the upcoming gubernatorial election, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, has also been campaigning for healthcare changes, including a push to require some able-bodied adults to work in exchange for healthcare coverage through Medicaid. If elected, Cameron says he will seek federal permission to impose that requirement.