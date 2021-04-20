Eighth arrest made in probe into Kentucky drug trafficking, gambling ring

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WATE) – Authorities have announced an eighth arrest in to a multiyear investigation into a gambling and drug ring.

Kirby Wilcox, 54

Kirby Wilcox, 54, is alleged to have established or maintained a criminal syndicate in regard to a role he played with George Fisher. Wilcox also faces three counts of drug trafficking charges.

The yearslong investigation has lead to the arrest of six others facing various charges for illegal gambling, organized crime and drug trafficking.

The investigation began on July 12, 2019, when Fisher, 48, was arrested and charged with gambling in the first degree, trafficking in a first-degree controlled substance and engaging in organized crime.

The other individuals arrested and charged are:

Michael Green, 43, of Middlesboro was arrested and charged with two counts of trafficking in a first-degree controlled substance, and engaging in organized crime – criminal syndicate.

Chris Carroll, 43, of Middlesboro. Carroll was arrested on Aug. 14 for engaging in organized crime – criminal syndicate, three counts of promoting gambling in the first degree and persistent felony offender in the second degree.

David Strunk, 46, of Middlesboro. Strunk was arrested on Aug. 14 on one count of trafficking in a first-degree controlled substance less than 2 ounces, three counts of trafficking in a first-degree controlled substance greater than or equal to 2 ounces, and engaging in organized crime – criminal syndicate.

India Mason, 29, of Middlesboro. Mason was arrested on Sept. 19 for promoting gambling in the first degree and engaging in organized crime – criminal syndicate.

Tanya Daniels, 48, of Middlesboro. Daniels was arrested on Aug. 25 for engaging in organized crime – criminal syndicate.

Eric Norris, 29, of Middlesboro. Norris was arrested on Aug. 6 for trafficking in a first-degree controlled substance.

The case was investigated by authorities with the Bell County Sheriff’s Office, Harlan County Sheriff’s Office, Pineville Police Department and Kentucky State Police.