HARLAN, Ky. (WATE) — Kentucky State Police have launched an investigation into an officer-involved shooting that left one man dead early Monday.

KSP detectives have been requested by the Harlan Police Department to investigate the shooting that occurred at 1:43 a.m. Monday.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene. According to a state release, a woman who sustained injuries during a domestic violence altercation was transported to an area hospital and then flown to the University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital for treatment.

No other information was released. An investigation remains ongoing.