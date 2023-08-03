KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A death investigation is underway after one person was stabbed in Laurel County, Kentucky.

Robert Turner, 66, of London was killed following a dispute with another man according to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office. On July 28 at 8:24 p.m., the Laurel County “Major Crimes” Task Force began investigating at a residence off Indian Camp Road approximately 11 miles west of London, Kentucky according to the LCSO.

Investigators reported that Turner suffered a stab wound after a verbal altercation involving another man at the home. A short time after the stabbing, Turner was reportedly found alive in the home by a woman, who then called 911.

Deputies arrived at the home and performed CPR until Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County arrived. A short time later, Turner was pronounced dead by the Laurel County Coroner’s office. The LCSO added that an autopsy was conducted in Frankfort. The pocketknife was also recovered by investigators.

According to the sheriff’s office, this case will be presented to a Laurel County Grand Jury for their consideration.