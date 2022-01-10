BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WKRN) — First Lady Jill Biden announced plans to visit Kentucky on Friday to survey recovery efforts following recent tornado damage.

The First Lady and FEMA Administrator Erik Hooks will fly into Nashville International Airport and travel to Bowling Green. The two will meet with Governor Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear to survey recovery efforts following the devastation from recent tornadoes and volunteer at a local FEMA State Disaster Recovery Center.

The group will survey damage in the Creekwood neighborhood of Bowling Green before volunteering at the Disaster Recovery Center, where the First Lady will deliver remarks.

The First Lady plans to highlight the partnership between federal and local agencies working to aid in relief for Kentuckians.